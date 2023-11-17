Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,493 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after buying an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after buying an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $158.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $160.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

