Westpac Banking Corp Makes New Investment in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 217,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of TDCX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TDCX by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 958,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 901,605 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth $10,926,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 420,246 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth $10,771,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TDCX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDCX. HSBC raised shares of TDCX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TDCX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $7.40 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

TDCX Price Performance

NYSE:TDCX opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.02. TDCX Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $126.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.25 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 18.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TDCX Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDCX

(Free Report)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.