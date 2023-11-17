Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88,903 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,043,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,820,000 after acquiring an additional 527,076 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 127,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.82 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

