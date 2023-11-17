Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,408 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,474,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,773,000 after buying an additional 393,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,969,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,960,000 after purchasing an additional 213,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,582,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,457,000 after purchasing an additional 210,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

