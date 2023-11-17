Westpac Banking Corp Sells 107,307 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,307 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,033,542.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 21,222 shares worth $1,006,326. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

