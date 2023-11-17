Westpac Banking Corp Sells 14,417 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $127.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.74 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.