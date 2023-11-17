Westpac Banking Corp Sells 152,281 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 83.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,281 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $64.70.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

