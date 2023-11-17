Westpac Banking Corp Sells 62,098 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,098 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

