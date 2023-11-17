Westpac Banking Corp Sells 9,633 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $3,128.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,003.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,887.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,899.31 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

