Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.90 and a twelve month high of C$11.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.40.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.3262317 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. Insiders purchased 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.77.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

