Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE WCP opened at C$9.53 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.40.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.3262317 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$106,000.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 7,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$65,170.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,000.00. Insiders purchased 57,000 shares of company stock worth $573,920 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.77.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

