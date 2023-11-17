William Blair Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAY. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.87 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

