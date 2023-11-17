Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Shares of WTW opened at $242.63 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.06.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

