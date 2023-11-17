Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 653 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $152,611,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
