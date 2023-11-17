Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 1,571 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.62 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

