Wintrust Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,242 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

