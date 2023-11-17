Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,965 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.