Wintrust Investments LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $94.12 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

