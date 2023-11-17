Wintrust Investments LLC Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV opened at $125.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

