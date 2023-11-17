Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IVW stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
