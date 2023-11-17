Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 650 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

