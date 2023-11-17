Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 274.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

