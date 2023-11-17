YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

