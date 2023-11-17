YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 589 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

