YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

