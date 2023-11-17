Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.605 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Yum! Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $127.83 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.21.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $417,260,000 after acquiring an additional 698,493 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

