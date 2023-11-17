Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,010,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock worth $2,603,751 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.