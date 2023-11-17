Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Jeremy Hofmann Sells 4,810 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,810 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $196,488.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 13,984 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $697,941.44.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $40.71 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.