Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Susan Daimler Sells 3,685 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

