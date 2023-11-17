Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 5,803 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.1 %

ZG stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

