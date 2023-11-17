Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 4,495 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $183,620.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Zillow Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $55.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
