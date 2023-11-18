10,300 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,548,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,885,000 after acquiring an additional 98,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 669.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 73,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 64,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.1 %

LNC opened at $23.78 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.