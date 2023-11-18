1,038,807 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,038,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $2,714,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.53.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $157.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.77. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

