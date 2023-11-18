11,726 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 364,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,853,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

MLPA opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $45.96.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

