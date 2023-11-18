13,447 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 624.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 150.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARAA opened at 17.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is 17.41. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of 13.40 and a 52 week high of 29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -11.24%.

PARAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

