1,550 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

