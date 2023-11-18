16,131 Shares in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,019.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

