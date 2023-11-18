2,622 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.37 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,628.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,628.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,762 shares of company stock worth $3,426,153. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

