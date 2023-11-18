3,853 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,090,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.