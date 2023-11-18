4,505 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Exelon by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Exelon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Exelon by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.