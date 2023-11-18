Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.16.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $269.32 million, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other news, EVP Rachel G. George acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,207.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel G. George acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $621,625. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

