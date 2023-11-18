Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,111,703 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 2,758,385 shares.The stock last traded at $23.15 and had previously closed at $23.26.

ABCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, October 9th. SVB Securities cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. SVB Leerink cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Abcam by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Abcam by 12.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Abcam by 91.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 572,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 273,986 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abcam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

