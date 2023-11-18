ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Down 0.3 %

ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

