ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $505.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $60,490.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,498,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

