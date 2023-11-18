Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,798,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Adient worth $183,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,046,000 after acquiring an additional 366,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,466,000 after acquiring an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Adient by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Adient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $32.79 on Friday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Adient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

