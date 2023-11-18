AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,827 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AECOM by 3.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 184.62%.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

