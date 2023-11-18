AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,266 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $57,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $41,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Price Performance

NYSE AER opened at $68.55 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

