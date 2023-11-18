Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,074 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $222,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,556 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,385 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Bank of America raised their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Aflac Stock Up 0.8 %

AFL opened at $81.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

