AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEMG stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.