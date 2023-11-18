AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 137,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

